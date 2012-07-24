July 24 Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc. on Tuesday sold $350 million of senior subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ISLE OF CAPRI CASINOS AMT $350 MLN COUPON 8.875 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/07/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 787 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS