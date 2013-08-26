(Adds detail, background)
* Sugar surplus drags on prices
* But should stay above 15 U.S. cents a pound -ISO official
* Patchy demand from places such as Indonesia offers some
support
* July frost will curb Brazil output, ease some pressure on
prices
By Lewa Pardomuan
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Aug 26 A global sugar
surplus will keep prices under pressure for the foreseeable
future, although the commodity is unlikely to trade below 15
U.S. cents per pound, an official from the International Sugar
Organization (ISO) said on Monday.
Benchmark New York futures plunged to a three-year
low of 15.93 cents a pound in July on the prospect of a bumper
crop in Brazil. Even though forecasters have since trimmed their
predictions for the world's top producer, it is still expected
to rack up record output, and prices last stood at $16.47.
"There is bearish pressure on prices, at least until we see
how this 13/14 season goes on. (But) personally, I don't think
prices will go below 15 cents," ISO Executive Director Peter
Baron told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
Other sources at the event on the Indonesian island of Bali
said that low prices could prompt key producers to cut output or
curb sales, slightly easing the downward price-momentum.
Patches of demand will also help rein in price losses.
Indonesia's raw sugar imports could more than double to 5.4
million tonnes in 2013 from 2.5 million tonnes last year after
heavy rains hit domestic output and due to rising consumption
and population growth.
"Total imports could reach 5.4 million tonnes as there is a
weather anomaly and there's no increase in plantation areas,"
Achmad Widjaja, secretary general of the Indonesian Sugar
Association, said at the event.
And on the supply-side, Brazil's leading forecaster Datagro
is expected on Tuesday to lower its 2013/14 cane crush forecast
for the key center-south region as well as estimates for
Brazil's sugar crop due to a July frost.
A senior industry official on Monday added that a sluggish
global market could encourage Brazilian growers to produce more
ethanol.
"Sugar prices need to go up for Brazilians to sell sugar,
otherwise Brazilians are going to sell only ethanol," he said.
The ISO said last week it expected the sugar surplus to
slide to 4.5 million tonnes in 2013/2014 from 10.3 million
tonnes in 2012/2013. World sugar output is predicted to fall by
2.1 million tonnes year-on-year to 180.8 million tonnes in the
season from October 2013 to September 2014, the group said in
its latest quarterly report.
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)