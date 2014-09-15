Sept 15 Isola Group Ltd, a maker of laminate
materials, filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to withdraw its
up to $100 million initial public offering of common shares
.
Chandler, Arizona-based Isola had applied in October 2011
to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under symbol "ISLA".
Isola makes laminate materials for circuit boards used in
electronic products.
The company said its IPO filing was not declared effective
by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities
Act. (1.usa.gov/X8FVd2)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)