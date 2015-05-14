LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Isolux Corsan's bonds plunged on
Thursday after an article alleged it is renegotiating debt at
its solar division, although prices have started to recover
after the Spanish firm said the piece contained "various
errors".
The price action comes in a market jittery about
idiosyncratic risks at Spanish concession firms after high
profile stories knocked peers such as Abengoa and OHL.
Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial published a story
on Thursday morning stating that Isolux has hired Rothschild to
renegotiate T-Solar's 1bn-plus debt pile, stating that some of
the loans cannot cope with Spain's new electricity regulations.
This was enough to send Isolux's 850m 6.625% 2021 notes
tumbling more than three points from 84.5 to 81, according to
Tradeweb prices.
"Isolux had investor meetings earlier this week and no one
asked any questions about T-Solar," said one investor. "Some
people are already saying the story is nonsense, but you've seen
a big fall as it's caught people off guard and there's such an
intolerance for risk in this sector."
Shortly before 1130 BST, Isolux put out a statement
explaining that T-Solar is in the process of refinancing its
project finance facilities, but that this is "standard practice
in the industry" after changes to Spain's renewable energy
regime.
The Spanish government poured subsidies into the solar
energy market ahead of the financial crisis, but has cut back
tariff levels in recent years in an effort to curb spending.
The statement also stresses that there are "no guarantees to
project finance" by Isolux Corsan, and that these loans are
backed only by the solar plants themselves.
The guarantee issue is important to bond investors, after
Abengoa's decision to reclassify a bond as non-recourse debt in
November last year triggered concerns around accounting
practices in the industry.
Following the statement, Isolux bonds have clawed back
around half of their losses to a cash price of 82.5.
Isolux's bonds have been under pressure this year after it
shelved IPO plans in January. Standard & Poor's placed its
single B rating on CreditWatch Negative in March on concerns
around "very limited headroom" under its financial covenants.
"Management were talking a good story earlier this week and
the covenant issue seems to be nearly over," said the investor.
"It sounds like they've managed to get some sort of waiver or
reset covenants, which they're very close to agreeing with their
bank group."
(Reporting by Robert Smith)