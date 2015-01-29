MADRID Jan 29 Spanish energy and construction
company Isolux Corsan said on Thursday it was postponing a
planned flotation on the Spanish stock exchange, after initial
valuations did not meet its expectations.
"Given that the company does not need additional capital in
the short term, it has decided to delay this process until
conditions are more favourable," the firm said in a statement.
Isolux Corsan had said earlier this month it wanted to raise
about 600 million euros ($677 million) through the listing,
which would have added to a growing pipeline of Spanish stock
market debuts.
($1 = 0.8866 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)