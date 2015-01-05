Jan 5 Foreign exchange brokerage service IS
Prime, which is formally launching this month, hired two former
Sucden Financial employees to boost its sales expertise.
Andrew Biggs will focus on delivering solutions for the
company's institutional client base and will be responsible for
electronic trading solutions, client coverage and analytics.
Jean Claude Francois will be the lead contact for client
on-boarding.
IS Prime was established in late 2014 by ISAM, a UK based
hedge fund led by Lord Stanley Fink.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru)