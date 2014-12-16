Dec 16 ISRA VISION AG :

* Says revenue milestone of 100 million euros ($124.45 million) achieved - strong basis for the next growth steps

* Financial year revenue increase of 14 pct to 102.5 million euros (FY 12/13: 89.5 million euros)

* Financial year EBT growth plus 16 pct to 19.1 million euros (FY 12/13: 16.5 million euros)

* Financial year EPS rise to 2.97 euros (FY 12/13: 2.64 euros)

* Financial year-end order backlog of about 57 million euros (Previous year: about 51 million euros)

* For 2014/2015 financial year, ISRA is planning with a double-digit profitable revenue growth and at least stable margins

