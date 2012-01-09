(Adds details)
JERUSALEM Jan 9 Israel Aerospace
Industries (IAI) will sell weapons systems worth more than $1.1
billion to an Asian country over the next four years, the
state-owned defence contractor said on Monday.
It said the deal had been signed but did not identify the
buyer. Israel's past defence trading partners in Asia have
included Singapore, South Korea, India and China.
The sale includes IAI aircraft, missiles and intelligence
technologies, an Israeli defence industry source told Reuters.
It is the company's most lucrative deal since the Indian navy
bought an aerial defence system for $1.1 billion in 2009.
IAI also develops military and commercial aerospace
technology, including communications satellites, and unmanned
air systems. Like other Israeli firms, it was hit by the
government's suspension last year of defence exports to Turkey
after diplomatic feuding frayed a once-strong alliance.
Israel plans a public offering of 20-30 percent of IAI, its
biggest defence contractor, this year, the Finance Ministry said
in April.
TheMarker financial news website reported that the company,
which had sales of $3.15 billion in 2010, was expected to be
valued at $2.5-3 billion at privatisation.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Louise Ireland)