JERUSALEM, July 7 An Israeli F16 warlane crashed
at sea on Sunday due to an engine malfunction and Israel
subsequently grounded all its F15 and F16 combat aircraft
pending a review of the incident, a military spokesman said.
The pilot and navigator on board managed to safely bail out
of the U.S.-made plane and a military rescue unit came to
evacuate them by helicopter, the spokesman and Israeli media
reports said.
"An F16 combat aircraft crashed earlier today in the sea
after the engine malfunctioned," the spokesman said. He added
that the air force commander had decided to "ground all F16 and
F15 planes until circumstances of the incident are reviewed."
Israel's Channel 2 television said that the crash occurred
off the coast of the Hamas Islamist-ruled Gaza Strip, a
territory which also borders on Egypt.
