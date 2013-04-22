* Israeli carrier El Al's flights grounded for 2 days
* Workers protest over new "open skies" agreement
* Government to finance 97.5 pct of security costs
JERUSALEM, April 22 Israel reached an agreement
with airline El Al on Monday to help cover its
security costs, which ended a two-day strike and will help the
flag carrier be competitive in an open-skies deal with Europe.
Flights at El Al and two smaller airlines were grounded for
a second day as workers protested against the open-skies deal
with Europe, which was approved by the cabinet on Sunday and
which they feared could cost them their jobs.
Nearly 50 El Al flights from Tel Aviv were cancelled on
Monday, affecting some 15,000 passengers, although the airline's
union did allow three special flights to take off.
An El Al spokeswoman said flights would resume at 23:30
local time (2030 GMT).
Since the start of talks on the open-skies deal three years
ago, Israeli carriers and their workers' unions have been
concerned about the steep security costs Israeli airlines must
pay, which their competitors overseas do not.
The government currently pays 70 percent of Israeli
airlines' security costs and had agreed to raise it to 80
percent, but the airline did not deem that enough. El Al itself
paid $33 million for security in 2012.
The Finance Ministry said it had reached an agreement on
security issues with El Al but did not provide details. The
Histadrut, Israel's main labour federation, said the state would
finance 97.5 percent of Israeli airlines' security costs.
"Too bad it took two days of strike and damage to hundreds
of thousands of citizens to reach an agreement that could have
been done last Friday," the Histadrut said.
The airline's shares rebounded 2.5 percent on Monday after
sliding 8.5 percent on Sunday.
Workers at El Al and smaller rivals Arkia and Israir had
started an open-ended strike at 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Sunday in
protest over the cabinet's decision to ratify the open skies
deal, which will relax restrictions and quotas on flights
between Israel and the European Union.
Supporters of the agreement, which goes into effect next
April, say it will increase competition and help Israel's
tourism and economy.
Israel's Manufacturers' Association, concerned over the
impact the strike would have on foreign trade, had urged the
labour court to step in and order airline employees back to
work.
Without a deal with El Al, the Histadrut was set to shut
Ben-Gurion International Airport, Israel's main airport, to all
incoming and outgoing flights on Tuesday at 5 a.m. (0200 GMT)
for four hours.
"Open skies is a done deal," Finance Minister Yair Lapid
said. "It's a good agreement for Israel's citizens, the economy
and tourism."
To help airlines prepare for the increase in competition,
the agreement will be gradually phased in over the next five
years.
Earlier in the day, El Al Chief Executive Elyezer Shkedy
said he had repeatedly appealed to the Israeli government "to
act immediately to put in order the various issues that will
enable fair and equal competition and above all the government's
full participation in security costs for Israeli airlines".
