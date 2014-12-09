* Foreign airlines shunned Ben Gurion during Gaza war
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Dec 9 An airport planned for Israel's
southern desert is being billed as a wartime alternative to Tel
Aviv, which was briefly shunned by most foreign carriers in July
because of Palestinian rocket fire from Gaza.
The targeting of Israel's main Ben Gurion airport was a
heavy blow to its tourism industry and to the hi-tech hub's aim
of proving itself capable of carrying on business-as-usual even
amid conflict.
The new airport, named after Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon,
is due to open in 2016 as part of an accelerated construction
plan.
Israel's Transportation Ministry has said the seven-week
Gaza war underlined the importance of Ramon Airport "as an
emergency, full-scale alternate airport and the need to complete
its establishment as quickly as possible."
Re-routing planes at short notice is a familiar peacetime
process in civil aviation. Yet some experts question whether
Israel can manage that seamlessly given that Ben Gurion's normal
operating volume of up to 90,000 passengers a day is seven times
greater than that anticipated for Ramon airport.
Justin Bronk of London's Royal United Services Institute
noted that Ramon's sole runway would be used for takeoff and
landing, limiting capacity. Ben Gurion has three runways.
Located 19 km (12 miles) from Eilat, Ramon is meant mainly
to replace the Red Sea resort's small municipal airport, where
planes are potentially at risk from short-range rockets and
missiles fired by militant groups in next-door Egypt.
At about 200 km from Gaza and 370 km from Lebanon, Ramon
would also be out of the effective range of almost all of the
rockets wielded by the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza and
Hezbollah guerrillas in Lebanon.
Ramon will be 3-4 hours' drive from Tel Aviv and the holy
city of Jerusalem. Train connections are years from completion.
Allaying travellers' reluctance to land so far from central
Israel "might depend on how quickly a credible ground transport
infrastructure could be put in place," said Douglas Barrie of
the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.
Ofer Lefler, spokesman for the Israel Airports Authority,
said Ramon was designed to deal with surplus flights by having
large parking areas from which planes could quickly taxi.
Ramon's tower would be linked up to the two military radar
bases that provide Israel's overall air traffic monitoring, he
said, and in wartime the airport would be reinforced with staff
from Ben Gurion.
During the Gaza war, some Ben Gurion flights were diverted
to Ovda, a southern Israeli airbase, but it proved insufficient,
officials said.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)