By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Nov 14 Israel's anti-competition
chief on Monday warned the country's banks of tough measures if
it determines they colluded to raise mortgage interest rates.
Michal Halperin, the head of Israel's anti-trust authority,
said the agency last Thursday began investigating the banks
after receiving mortgage data from the banking regulator.
"If it is found that they indeed coordinated, severe
enforcement action will be taken against the banks," she told
parliament's finance committee during a hearing on rising
mortgage rates.
Some lawmakers have raised serious allegations against the
conduct of the banks, saying they were using their power against
customers.
Israel has a highly concentrated banking sector with five
big banks -- the largest two, Hapoalim and Leumi
control about two-thirds of the market -- and a
handful of smaller ones.
Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug told the panel that
despite a doubling in housing prices the past decade, the
"situation is not unique to Israel."
Very low interest rates and cheap mortgages helped fuel
heavy demand for housing but mortgage rates have been rising in
2016.
"It is important to remember that the interest rate on
mortgages is also influenced by long-term yields in the bond
market, the banks' risk assessments regarding the housing credit
market, and other things," Flug said. "As a result, we have seen
some increase in the mortgage interest rates in the past year."
Since July, Israel's government benchmark 10-year yield has
risen about 50 basis points to 2.08 percent.
Over the past month, mortgage rates rose 0.08-0.12
percentage point, depending on the bank, according to mortgage
consultancy AMG, adding that floating rates based on the prime
rate were 0.8-1.1 percent while fixed rates were 5.7-6 percent.
Since the beginning of the year, the monthly mortgage
payment has risen by 320 shekels ($83) a month on a 25-year
900,000 shekel mortgage, AMG noted.
Moshe Gafni, the head of the committee, called on the
central bank to enable mortgage holders to consult professional
advisers when taking out a housing loan.
($1 = 3.8506 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)