JERUSALEM Nov 14 Israel's anti-competition chief on Monday warned the country's banks of tough measures if it determines they colluded to raise mortgage interest rates.

Michal Halperin, the head of Israel's anti-trust authority, said the agency last Thursday began investigating the banks after receiving mortgage data from the banking regulator.

"If it is found that they indeed coordinated, severe enforcement action will be taken against the banks," she told parliament's finance committee during a hearing on rising mortgage rates.

Some lawmakers have raised serious allegations against the conduct of the banks, saying they were using their power against customers.

Israel has a highly concentrated banking sector with five big banks -- the largest two, Hapoalim and Leumi control about two-thirds of the market -- and a handful of smaller ones.

Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug told the panel that despite a doubling in housing prices the past decade, the "situation is not unique to Israel."

Very low interest rates and cheap mortgages helped fuel heavy demand for housing but mortgage rates have been rising in 2016.

"It is important to remember that the interest rate on mortgages is also influenced by long-term yields in the bond market, the banks' risk assessments regarding the housing credit market, and other things," Flug said. "As a result, we have seen some increase in the mortgage interest rates in the past year."

Since July, Israel's government benchmark 10-year yield has risen about 50 basis points to 2.08 percent.

Over the past month, mortgage rates rose 0.08-0.12 percentage point, depending on the bank, according to mortgage consultancy AMG, adding that floating rates based on the prime rate were 0.8-1.1 percent while fixed rates were 5.7-6 percent.

Since the beginning of the year, the monthly mortgage payment has risen by 320 shekels ($83) a month on a 25-year 900,000 shekel mortgage, AMG noted.

Moshe Gafni, the head of the committee, called on the central bank to enable mortgage holders to consult professional advisers when taking out a housing loan.

($1 = 3.8506 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)