JERUSALEM Jan 27 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu on Wednesday appointed attorney Michal Halperin to run
Israel's Anti-Trust Authority after a dispute over the country's
natural gas reserves led to the resignation of her predecessor.
Halperin has been a partner in Israeli law firm Meitar since
2007 and headed its anti-trust and competition group. From 2002
to 2006, she was the authority's deputy head and legal adviser.
The former anti-trust commissioner, David Gilo, resigned
last May in protest over a deal that he said would speed up the
development of the large offshore Leviathan natural gas field at
the expense of bringing in new competition.
Netanyahu, as acting economy minister, pushed the deal
through late last year despite anti-trust concerns. Whether
Leviathan gets developed will be decided by the Supreme Court.
Netanyahu said Halperin's private and public sector
expertise would help the authority "reach the right balance
between the needs of the economy and the business sector for the
benefit of the continued development of Israel's economy."
Halperin said she saw the appointment as an opportunity to
contribute to a free economy and to increase competition for
Israeli citizens.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)