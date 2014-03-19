Santander to issue up to 2 bln euros in preference shares
MADRID, April 18 Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it planned to issue preference shares convertible into ordinary shares with a nominal value of up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion).
LONDON, March 19 British private equity fund Apax Partners said on Wednesday it will create a $500 million mid-market fund to invest in Israeli companies in the technology, telecom, healthcare and consumer sectors.
The new fund will target 10 deals of $25 million to $100 million, Nico Hansen, a partner at Apax, told a private equity conference in London. The money for the fund will come from local investors, he said.
Hansen added that Apax's global fund would continue to target deals of over $200 million (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Tova Cohen)
MADRID, April 18 Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it planned to issue preference shares convertible into ordinary shares with a nominal value of up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion).
ZURICH, April 18 GAM Holding on Tuesday posted net inflows of 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for the first three months of 2017, with top management also urging shareholders reject board nominations from activist hedge fund investor RBR Capital Advisors.