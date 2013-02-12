LONDON Feb 12 An Australian man committed
suicide in a high-security Israeli jail in 2010 after being held
for months in great secrecy, Australia's ABC channel said on
Tuesday, throwing new light on a case that has rattled Israel.
The unsourced ABC story named the man, known previously only
as "prisoner x", as Ben Zygier. It added that it "understood"
the 34-year-old from Melbourne had been previously recruited by
the Israeli spy agency Mossad.
There was no official comment on the story in Israel.
However, within hours of the report surfacing, Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office summoned Israeli editors to
ask them not to publish a story "that is very embarrassing to a
certain government agency", Israel's Haaretz newspaper said.
"The emergency meeting was called following a broadcast
outside Israel regarding the incident in question," Haaretz
said, giving no further information.
Shortly afterwards, all reference to the Australian report
vanished from Israeli news sites -- including Haaretz itself.
Such a gag order is highly unusual in Israel, where state
military censors normally allow local media to quote foreign
sources on controversial incidents -- such as an alleged attack
on Syria last month by the Israeli airforce.
ABC said that Zygier's imprisonment was so secret that not
even his guards knew his name. However, word got out at the time
of a mysterious prisoner and human rights groups wrote to the
state to demand more information.
"It is insupportable that, in a democratic country,
authorities can arrest people in complete secrecy and disappear
them from public view without the public even knowing such an
arrest took place," the Association for Civil Rights in Israel
wrote in June 2010.
When Israel's Ynet website wrote about the case that same
month the story was quickly removed because of a gag order.
ABC said Zygier had moved to Israel 10 years before his
death and changed his name to Ben Alon. It gave no reason for
his imprisonment, speculating only that it would have had to
concern espionage and sensitive state secrets.
Funeral notices from Australia show that Zygier's body was
flown back to Melbourne at the end of December 2010 for burial.