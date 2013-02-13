* Court stops short of confirming suicide was a Mossad spy
* Israelis chafe at censorship on story available over Web
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 Israel broke its official
silence on Wednesday over the reported suicide in jail of an
Australian immigrant recruited to its spy service Mossad, giving
limited details on a closely guarded case.
After appeals by local media chafing at Israeli censorship
of a story broken by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation
(ABC), a district court near Tel Aviv allowed publication of six
paragraphs of sanctioned text - a de-facto preliminary account
by the state.
The text said that an Israeli with an unspecified dual
nationality had been secretly imprisoned "out of security
considerations", only to be found dead in his cell two years ago
in what was eventually ruled a suicide.
The district court did not confirm or deny ABC's unsourced
findings that the dead man was 34-year-old Ben Zygier, an
Australian who moved to Israel and may have been jailed in
isolation over suspected misconduct while spying for Mossad.
Social media records showed that Zygier, who died in late
2010 and was buried in Melbourne, had been married with
children. His relatives have declined all comment on the case.
The Israeli district court said the unnamed detainee had
been held under the supervision "of the most senior officials of
the Justice Ministry" and that his family had been informed of
his arrest immediately after it took place.
After citing other legal monitoring mechanisms in the case,
the district court said: "Beyond this no details can be
published about the affair, for reasons of national security."
"PRISONER X"
Israeli media had earlier quoted the ABC and other foreign
reports about Zygier, dubbed "Prisoner X", some of which
suggested he had been under investigation by Australia's
security services on suspicion of using his native passport for
Mossad missions in countries hostile to the Jewish state.
The possibility that a Mossad officer had been treated so
harshly drew comparisons to known previous cases when Israel
jailed turncoat spies under blanket secrecy, sometimes lasting
years.
Israeli intelligence veterans said such measures reduced the
risk of enemy countries where the detainees had served learning
of their true identities and then tracing their activities in
order to expose other spies still under cover.
Mossad is widely reputed to have stepped up its shadow war
in recent years against Iran's nuclear programme, Lebanon's
Hezbollah guerrillas, suspected nuclear procurement by Syria and
arms smuggling to Palestinians through Dubai, Sudan and Egypt.
Yet the official secrecy over the Zygier report, reinforced
by military censors, caused an outcry in Israel, where reporters
noted that their compatriots were but a mouse-click away from
learning about the case from foreign media on the internet.
In a highly unusual move within hours of the ABC broadcast,
Israeli editors were summoned to an emergency meeting in Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Tuesday and asked not to
publish a story "that is very embarrassing to a certain
government agency", Israel's liberal Haaretz newspaper reported.
Haaretz ridiculed the gag order as outmoded and
counter-productive, but one of the editors who attended the
meeting, Yinon Magal of the Walla news-site, was more
circumspect.
The explanation he had received for the secrecy, Magal told
Israel's Channel 10 television, "persuaded me, overall, that
there is a certain logic, albeit small, that there are
considerations of national security and of human life here".
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Mark Heinrich)