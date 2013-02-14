(Refiles to additional subscribers, text unchanged)
* Australian immigrant may have betrayed Mossad secrets
* Dual-identity missions seen risking allies, anti-Semitism
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Feb 14 The jailhouse suicide of an
Australian immigrant who may have betrayed Israel's Mossad has
focused attention on the agency's recruitment of foreign-born
Jews who could spy under cover of their native passports.
After a three-year blackout was broken by an Australian TV
expose, Israel on Wednesday acknowledged that a dual national
had committed suicide in prison where he had been kept isolated
in the name of state security.
Authorities made no effort to deny reports the man was
34-year-old Ben Zygier, a Melbourne Jew who moved to Israel,
became a citizen, joined its military and Mossad, only to be
arrested in early 2010 on suspicion of betraying secrets after
Canberra began investigating trips he took to Middle East
trouble-spots.
Such travel would be impossible for an Israeli but not for
an Australian, especially if - according to one media account -
Zygier used a passport reissued under a new, Anglicised name.
Israel has made little secret of seeing its influxes of
foreign Jews, often from Muslim countries, as intelligence
assets given their language skills and cultural savvy. Many
immigrants recall being tapped by Mossad recruiters or asked to
loan out their original passports, presumably a cover for spies.
But Israeli officials insist that Jews abroad are never used
by Mossad against the interests of their countries - a lesson
from the enlistment in the 1980s of U.S. Navy analyst Jonathan
Pollard, whose discovery provoked lasting outrage in Washington.
While some intelligence veterans say employing foreign-born
Jews is consistent with the universally elastic ethics of
espionage, it has dangers. Vetting foreign volunteers is
difficult, opening Israel up to security leaks less likely with
homegrown spies. Some experts say Israel also needs to be wary
of miring allies in its shadow wars and stirring suspicions
about the allegiances of Jews abroad.
THREAT TO A LOT OF PEOPLE
Warren Reed, a retired officer with Australia's overseas
intelligence service ASIS, said the Zygier affair could endanger
compatriots who might now be mistaken for Mossad spies while
travelling in areas hostile to Israelis.
"This poses a threat to a lot of people, especially
journalists who move around frequently," Reed told Reuters.
While all intelligence agencies work with assumed or filched
identities, Reed argued, Mossad creates a bigger probability of
reprisals by "by being more severe in its actions, given
Israel's security predicament".
These actions are reputed to include assassinations, such as
of a Palestinian weapons procurer in Dubai in 2010, in which the
suspected Israeli hit-team used forged Australian and European
passports.
The Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida quoted unidentified Western
sources on Thursday as saying Zygier took part in the Dubai
operation and offered information on the killing of Mahmoud
al-Mahbouh in return for the emirate's protection.
In another twist, Australia's Fairfax Media said Australian
security officials suspected Zygier may have been about to
disclose Israeli intelligence operations, including the use of
fraudulent Australian passports, either to the Canberra
government or to the media before his arrest.
LOYALTIES
Israel has not confirmed publicly that Zygier was a Mossad
operative. But Avigdor Feldman, a criminal attorney who met
Zygier in his isolated jail cell a day or two before his death,
appeared to let slip that he was indeed a spy.
"The Mossad liaison I was in touch with informed me that,
unfortunately, my client was no longer alive," Feldman told
Israel's Kol Barama radio station.
Nick Pratt, a retired U.S. Marines colonel and CIA officer
now with the George C. Marshall European Center for Security
Studies, took a forgiving view of Mossad passport tactics.
"Israel is a unique country. They live in a bad
neighbourhood and they will do anything they can to preserve and
protect that country, and quite frankly I have absolutely no
problem with that," he said.
Citing his own experience of foreign nationals being brought
in as CIA officers and then deployed to their areas of origin,
Pratt said the priority was to ensure that their loyalty was
exclusively to the recruiting country.
"Intelligence agencies break the law - but other people's
laws," he said.
Both Reed and Pratt said disclosures of Jewish diaspora
involvement in Israeli espionage could stoke anti-Semitism and
allegations of dual loyalty - an opinion shared by Gad Shimron,
a former Mossad officer who writes on intelligence issues.
"This is a problem that has always been there, and will
remain," Shimron said. "I don't know what to say, other than
that the rule is: Never turn a Jew against his host country."
While Zygier's family declined all public comment on his
case, friends of the dead man recalled his Zionist upbringing
and pride in Israel, where he was married and had children.
The idea that someone like Zygier had violated Mossad's code
of silence, perhaps even imperilling lives, provoked
soul-searching in Israel. "Did the Mossad operative commit
treason?" asked the biggest-selling daily Yedioth Ahronoth on
its front page.
Shimron said this was a possibility, given Israel's past
cases of double-agents and moles, among them Jewish immigrants.
"There's always the chance of bad apples in a batch of
recruits. The trick is to weed them out in good time," he said.
Reed suggested Mossad was likelier to miss warning signs in
candidates from abroad, where Israel would find it harder to
carry out comprehensive background checks and psychological
screening, especially if there were a rush to find recruits to
fend off proliferating Middle East menaces.
"If they don't have the time and inclination to carefully
build up a picture of the person, including the first 20 years
of his or her life, they never really find out what's in their
heart," Reed said.
"I would imagine that this paradox is a real problem for
Israeli intelligence, and possibly people there are saying now,
'I warned you!'"
