JERUSALEM May 20 A bank robbery in Israel on
Monday ended with the deaths of five people, including one of
the holdup men who apparently shot and killed himself when
police launched a raid to free hostages.
Police special forces surrounded the branch of Bank Hapoalim
in the southern city of Beersheba after two robbers
carried out the botched lunchtime heist in a residential street.
Witnesses reported volleys of gunfire, and a nearby school
went into lockdown. During the standoff, police apprehended one
of the robbers, but the other remained holed up in the bank with
at least one hostage, who later emerged unscathed.
"Four people have been killed and the robber apparently shot
himself dead. The scene is now clear," regional police commander
Yoram Levy told Israel Radio after his forces raided the bank.
Israeli media reports said three bank employees and a
customer were among the dead.
Violent bank heists are rare in Israel. In 2011, a robber
killed a security guard in a bank in the centre of the country.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Alison
Williams)