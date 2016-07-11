JERUSALEM, July 11 Israel's Supreme Court issued
a temporary injunction on Monday against a government plan to
enact one of the world's toughest curbs on bank executives'
salaries aimed at narrowing the gap between bosses' and workers
pay.
In March, parliament voted 56-0 to approve a law pushed
through by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who, ahead of last
year's election, ran on a platform of lowering the cost of
living and reforming Israel's banks.
Under the law slated to go into effect in October, which
also applies to insurance companies, total compensation will be
capped at 2.5 million shekels ($644,363), or no more than 44
times the salary of the lowest worker at the company. Anything
above the ceiling will be subject to higher taxes.
Senior bankers' compensation has risen to as much as 8
million shekels a year.
Many highly-paid bankers were expected to resign rather than
lose pension benefits linked to their current salaries.
Bank workers turned to the court to halt the law since those
who chose to quit would have had to submit their resignations by
July 12, 90 days ahead of the law taking effect. The court said
it decided to freeze the law until it can complete its review.
"Due to uncertainty and vagueness regarding the legislators'
intentions in several significant points of the law, some bank
employees have quit their job and other are considering
resigning from the corporations in which they have been working
for decades," Justice Yoram Danziger wrote in his ruling.
"The concerns regarding resignation are real and are also
expressed by public officials, primarily the supervisor of
banks," he added.
The interim injunction is further justified by the questions
raised in the petition, "some of them unprecedented questions
regarding arrangements which are unknown in other countries",
Danziger said.
Following the law's initial approval, Zion Kenan, chief
executive of Israel's largest bank, Hapoalim,
resigned.
The deputy CEO of Leumi, Israel's second-largest
lender, also resigned over the law capping executive pay.
($1 = 3.8798 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen; editing by Adrian
Croft)