JERUSALEM, July 11 Israel's Supreme Court issued a temporary injunction on Monday against a government plan to enact one of the world's toughest curbs on bank executives' salaries aimed at narrowing the gap between bosses' and workers pay.

In March, parliament voted 56-0 to approve a law pushed through by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who, ahead of last year's election, ran on a platform of lowering the cost of living and reforming Israel's banks.

Under the law slated to go into effect in October, which also applies to insurance companies, total compensation will be capped at 2.5 million shekels ($644,363), or no more than 44 times the salary of the lowest worker at the company. Anything above the ceiling will be subject to higher taxes.

Senior bankers' compensation has risen to as much as 8 million shekels a year.

Many highly-paid bankers were expected to resign rather than lose pension benefits linked to their current salaries.

Bank workers turned to the court to halt the law since those who chose to quit would have had to submit their resignations by July 12, 90 days ahead of the law taking effect. The court said it decided to freeze the law until it can complete its review.

"Due to uncertainty and vagueness regarding the legislators' intentions in several significant points of the law, some bank employees have quit their job and other are considering resigning from the corporations in which they have been working for decades," Justice Yoram Danziger wrote in his ruling.

"The concerns regarding resignation are real and are also expressed by public officials, primarily the supervisor of banks," he added.

The interim injunction is further justified by the questions raised in the petition, "some of them unprecedented questions regarding arrangements which are unknown in other countries", Danziger said.

Following the law's initial approval, Zion Kenan, chief executive of Israel's largest bank, Hapoalim, resigned.

The deputy CEO of Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, also resigned over the law capping executive pay.

