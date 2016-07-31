By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM, July 31
JERUSALEM, July 31 Israel's cabinet on Sunday
approved legislation aimed at loosening the grip of the
country's three largest banks on the credit supply market,
despite opposition by the IMF and a risk that the reform could
flood the economy with excess credit.
The draft law, which must be ratified by parliament, "paves
the way for the entry of new players in the financial and
banking sector to increase competition," the Finance Ministry
said.
The unanimous cabinet approval was a victory for Finance
Minister Moshe Kahlon, a political centrist elected last year
with a promise of taking on the highly concentrated banking
sector. His idea of the new law is to make the cost of credit
cheaper for consumers and small and medium-sized business.
Banks Hapoalim, Leumi and smaller rival
Discount together control about three-quarters of the
credit in Israel. The new law will force Hapoalim and Leumi to
sell their existing credit card companies, though they will
still be allowed issue credit cards.
It will also make it easier for new banks to enter the
market, affording them government "protection", like more
flexible regulations to help them compete with the bigger banks.
The reform has been heavily criticised by the International
Monetary Fund (IMF), which said the government committee that
provided recommendations for the bill used old data in its
analysis and that the basis of the reform was faulty and could
harm the system's stability.
The IMF also said there was little international precedent
to guide some of the measures, they are likely to have adverse
consumer impacts in the near term and they explicitly encourage
the growth of the 'shadow banking' industry.
Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said she supported the
reform, telling cabinet ministers before the vote that it was
needed -- together with the central bank's own measures such as
creating a credit database and to spur innovation -- to make a
more advanced, efficient and competitive banking sector
But she also warned the government to implement it with
caution so as not to undermine the financial sector. Israel
weathered the global crisis relatively well, mostly due to the
stability of its big banks.
"More banks and more small banks and more financial brokers
that are not banks mean a higher risk of collapse," she said.
She also warned that introducing new lenders could lead to a
rapid expansion of credit to households.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Angus MacSwan)