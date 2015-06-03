By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM, June 3
JERUSALEM, June 3 Israeli authorities, under
pressure from households and small businesses, began work on
Wednesday to spur competition in the banking system in an effort
to cut bank fees and charges.
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who won popularity in a
previous government post for cutting mobile phone charges, was
elected in March after campaigning to bring down other costs,
including banking. The government and central bank have asked
officials to investigate the sector.
"We are in a situation where three banks control about 70
percent of the credit in the economy and that does not make any
sense," Kahlon told a news briefing, referring to Hapoalim
, Leumi and Discount.
A committee headed by Dror Strum, a former anti-trust
commissioner, and including finance ministry, central bank and
anti-monopoly officials, will propose reforms. Strum has said he
wants to improve the existing system rather than make radical
changes and hopes to add two or three more bank competitors.
Israelis complain that banks charge them too many fees,
including for making deposits and withdrawing money from their
own accounts.
Officials have tried for years to lure foreign banks without
success. The banking regulator said in 2013 that he was trying
to entice an internet bank or credit union to start operations
in Israel, with no result so far.
Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said competition in the
sector was important but that any measures must keep depositors'
money safe while ensuring appropriate regulation and stability.
The new panel, charged with recommending new entrants to
provide banking and financial services and separating ownership
of credit card firms from banks, will present recommendations
within 100 days.
Kahlon said he also seeks more competition in insurance and
pensions. Five large companies dominate the pension sector.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)