JERUSALEM, July 7 The International Monetary Fund has heavily criticised an Israeli government committee's plan for boosting competition in the banking sector and lowering the cost of credit.

The recommendations, submitted to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on Thursday, make it easier for new banks to enter the market.

Kahlon was elected last year with a promise to reform the banking sector, dominated by Hapoalim and Leumi and smaller rival Discount, which control about three-quarters of the credit in Israel.

Under the plan Hapoalim and Leumi will have to sell their credit card companies, although they will still be allowed to issue credit cards.

Their credit card companies provide less than 10 percent of credit to households, according to the Finance Ministry.

The IMF said the so-called Strum Committee -- which included Finance Ministry and central bank officials -- used old data in its analysis and that the basis of the reform was faulty and could harm the system's stability.

It said in a report that there is little international precedent to guide some of these proposed reforms and they "appear at variance with policy initiatives elsewhere that draw on the lessons of the financial crisis".

The reforms are "likely to have adverse consumer impacts in the short term," the IMF said, adding that they "explicitly encourage the growth of the 'shadow banking' industry, under new and largely untested supervisory arrangements".

It said data from the Bank of Israel's 2015 annual report provide a clearer and different picture of competition in the retail credit market than the recommendations depict.

For instance, the IMF said, there has been substantial growth in bank lending to small and medium companies and to households over the past three years, while overdraft and credit card interest rates in Israel are low relative to other OECD countries.

It said the share of credit to small and medium firms is in line with OECD averages.

"These data suggest that access to retail credit in Israel may not be as constrained as had been thought previously," the IMF said. "Accordingly, the competition problems to which the Strum Committee's comprehensive reforms are addressed are less apparent based on more timely data."

One senior Israeli banking official said the IMF report was "very critical" and that Kahlon should not ignore the criticism. (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)