By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Nov 11 Israel's banking regulator is
setting up a data bank and seeking privately run credit bureaus
to help make it easier and cheaper for consumers to borrow money
from sources other than their own bank branches.
Faced with public outrage, the government is trying to find
ways to lower the high cost of living, while the Bank of Israel
is looking to boost competition for loans to households and
small businesses, which would lower the cost of credit.
The way things stand now, consumers' own banks are the only
ones with pertinent credit data.
"But if you go to another bank, they don't know anything
about you or your potential for repayment so they price (the
loan at rates) above your bank," Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg, the
central bank's deputy governor, told Reuters. "You don't have
many other choices other than your own bank."
Under the project that Baudot-Trajtenberg is heading, banks
and lenders would send all credit information to a data bank at
the Bank of Israel.
Then, credit bureaus similar to those operating in the
United States and Europe would build a credit score that would
allow consumers "to shop around with your credit score to get a
loan at better conditions," she said.
To insure that banks will provide the data, the central bank
is working with lawmakers on legislation to make it mandatory.
The bill is in discussion in parliament's Economics Committee.
At the same time, the Bank of Israel is seeking local and
foreign companies to operate as for-profit but regulated credit
bureaus. Baudot-Trajtenberg expects to choose a winner later in
2016.
She noted that unlike consumer loans, there is much more
competition for mortgages in Israel.
According to the Bank of Israel, household credit excluding
mortgages has risen to 138 billion shekels ($35 billion) as of
August from 102 billion in January 2010.
"Usually, increasing competition in the credit market is
associated with risking stability," Baudot-Trajtenberg said.
"Here, however, this is a win-win. The credit registry will
improve competition, and will also promote stability, as it will
provide the Bank of Israel with high quality data that will
enable us to closely follow and analyse trends in retail
credit."
($1 = 3.9031 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tom Heneghan)