JERUSALEM, June 29 There is no danger to the
stability of Israel's banking system should there be a severe
recession, although the hit to banks' profits could be
significant, according to the results of the latest Bank of
Israel stress test.
The central bank on Sunday said it tested two scenarios, one
of which was an adverse one that included a domestic recession
with a large impact to the housing and real estate industry as a
result of a deterioration in the geopolitical situation.
"In a situation in which the adverse scenario is realised, a
significant impact on the banking system is expected, but no
risk to its stability is seen," the banking regulator said.
"The immediate impact derives from exposure to credit risk
and to market risk. The recession will make it difficult for
business and private borrowers to meet their commitments, and
the banks will record large losses in the credit portfolio, half
of which are in the housing, construction and real estate credit
portfolio."
The central bank noted that the concentration in Israel's
credit market would also lead to sharp increases in bond yields
and declines in the stock market, which are expected to cause
significant losses in the banks' securities portfolios, impact
profitability and erode capital.
In this case, banks' profits would drop more than 3 billion
shekels ($876.5 million), while Tier I core capital would
decline to 7.5 percent of risk weighted assets from 9.3 percent
in September 2013 - when the test began.
Core capital would range from 6.1 to 8.3 percent, "levels
that attest to the stability of the system and to it having
sufficient capital buffers to absorb serious macroeconomic
shocks to the Israeli economy," the Bank of Israel said.
It noted that the stress test does not include effects of
the scenario on liquidity risk or operational risk as well as
withdrawal of deposits by foreigners and banks' actions such as
selling stocks and bonds and reducing credit volumes.
($1 = 3.4227 Israeli shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)