JERUSALEM, March 14 The Bank of Israel
said on Wednesday that banks must meet a core capital ratio of
at least nine percent by the start of 2015 as part of the
gradual process of adopting Basel III regulations.
Under the draft guidelines, the central bank imposed even
tougher guidelines on Israel's two largest banks -- Leumi
and Hapoalim -- with a minimum capital ratio
of 10 percent, to be implemented by January 2017.
"This is an additional essential step in the strengthening
of the banking system and supporting the stability of Israel's
financial system. It is a measured step which allows continued
growth of credit and of the economy," Bank of Israel Governor
Stanley Fischer said in a statement.
The Bank of Israel's current core ratio of capital to risk
minimum -- a measure of financial strength -- is 7.5 percent,
with banks now averaging around 8 percent.
The central bank said banks are expected to increase their
capital balances gradually, while continuing to support economic
growth.
Banks will also be allowed to distribute dividends as long
as doing so does not negatively impact their ability to meet the
new requirements, the Bank of Israel said.
The new Basel III capital rules call for a core Tier 1
capital adequacy ratio of at least 7 percent starting in 2013.
Full implementation is expected by 2019.
