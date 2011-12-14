JERUSALEM Dec 14 Israel's government took aim at the country's largest banks on Wednesday by appointing a committee that will explore ways to increase competition in the sector.

The move is the latest in a series taken by the government to try to lower the cost of living in Israel following a wave of nationwide protests this summer that shook the political system.

Israeli banks have weathered the global credit crisis relatively well, but the Bank of Israel and the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday the high level of concentration and complexities within the banking system may be hurting customers.

Israel's two largest lenders, Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi, control about two-thirds of the market.

"The team will explore and recommend steps to increase competition in the banking sector and will consider various means to simplify the banking product, to strengthen client bargaining power and improve and enhance credit services for households and small businesses," the central bank and Finance Ministry said in a joint statement.

The committee, headed by the Bank of Israel's Supervisor of Banks, David Zaken, will present its recommendation within four months. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by David Holmes)