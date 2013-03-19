By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, March 19 Israel's banking regulator
said he was trying to lure an Internet bank or credit union to
start operations in Israel as a means of boosting competition in
the highly concentrated sector.
Israel's banking system is dominated by two large banks -
Hapoalim and Leumi with a combined market
share of about 60 percent - and three smaller lenders. About
one-third of the sector's revenues are derived from fees paid by
customers.
"We want to increase competition from outside and from
within the banking system," David Zaken, the Bank of Israel's
supervisor of banks, told reporters.
Zaken headed a committee that published its final
recommendations on Tuesday that aim to increase choice, improve
transparency and lower banking fees.
Public anger about charges which are viewed as unjustified
or excessive, such as those for withdrawals and deposits,
prompted the government and central bank to appoint the panel to
find ways to increase banking and credit competitiveness. It
issued its interim recommendations last July.
Zaken said he seeks competition from the start for new banks
and also within the local system through new products.
He said the central bank was in contact with the U.S.
Supervisor of Credit Unions and a charter for an Internet bank
has been published. One group has already expressed interest for
an Internet bank, Zaken said.
The panel's report noted that a growing proportion of
credit has been provided to large borrowers by non-bank
institutions that manage pension funds, but that households and
smaller businesses have no real alternative to the banking
system. Some 90 percent of credit to this sector is provided by
banks, the report said.
"In light of the characteristics of the banking sector -
concentration and transition barriers, there is concern that the
level of competition in these sectors is low," it said.
The panel also recommended increasing competition in the
provision of credit to households and small businesses by
non-bank institutions, removing impediments to moving from one
bank to another and lowering the cost of small businesses
maintaining an account.
"We have begun implementing the recommendations,
particularly those within the Bank of Israel's jurisdiction,
including recommendations regarding the supervision of bank
fees," Zaken said.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Ron Askew)