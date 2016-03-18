By Dan Freed
NEW YORK, March 18 Bank Leumi Le Israel BM
has had its U.S. headquarters on Fifth Avenue
overlooking the St. Patrick's Day Parade for more than 40 years,
but this was the first year the U.S. unit of Israel's
second-largest lender had a party to celebrate.
Hosting festivities for a Catholic Saint is just one part of
this Israeli lender's efforts at an American makeover to attract
fresh U.S. clientele. And on March 17 in Manhattan, that means a
nod to the Irish.
"The first Chief Rabbi of Israel after independence was
Irish," said Chaim Fromowitz, head of private banking at Bank
Leumi USA, referring to Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog.
The idea for Wednesday's celebration came from Shawn
McGowen, 37, a former Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc
banker who joined Bank Leumi in September as head of
commercial banking.
McGowen said he was unsure how the bank's leadership would
react to his unorthodox proposal. President and CEO Avner
Mendelson responded enthusiastically. "He didn't hesitate," said
McGowen. "He said it was a great idea."
Since Mendelson took over as CEO of Bank Leumi USA two and a
half years ago he has worked to make it more American, part of
the parent company's U.S.-centered growth strategy. Leumi has
more than $100 billion in assets in Israel and more than $6
billion in the U.S.
Mendelson, 41, has hired several young executives, many of
them not Jewish, who have stronger ties to the United States
than to Israel.
"I thought 'What will this be like? Will I go walk into a
meeting and half the people will be speaking Hebrew?'" said
Peter Dawson, a recently-hired Irish-American executive who has
worked at U.S. units of Banco Santander SA and HSBC
Holdings PLC. "But it hasn't been like that at all."
Minimizing the use of Hebrew in the office has been part of
the makeover under Mendelson, said commercial banking
relationship manager Fran Davis, who has spent 28 years at
Leumi.
The bank is considering moving to a floor without
soundproofed windows for next year's St. Paddy's Day party so
revelers can better hear the marching band music.
