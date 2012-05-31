* Hapoalim Q1 net profit 659 mln shekels vs 540 mln forecast
* Leumi profit 431 mln shekels, above forecast of 375 mln
* Discount profit 278 mln shekels vs 194 mln consensus
* Bad loan charges better than expected at all three banks
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, May 31 Israel's top three banks posted
smaller-than-expected falls in quarterly net profit on Thursday,
raising hopes they can keep a lid on bad loans even as the
country's economic boom slows.
Analysts said the results underscored the advantages of top
bank Hapoalim over its rivals, as it benefited from a
lower exposure to foreign banks and non-banking investments, as
well as tight cost control and solid fee income.
Israel's economy grew at an annualised rate of 3 percent in
the first quarter, its slowest pace in nearly three years,
raising fears of a big increase in bad loans from the country's
many highly-leveraged conglomerates.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank in terms of market value and
outstanding credit, reported a 26 percent fall in first-quarter
profit to 659 million shekels ($180 million), beating
expectations of 540 million in a Reuters poll.
Psagot brokerage analyst Terence Klingman said the results
justified his preference for Hapoalim over top rival Leumi
.
"On an operational level the bank has a clear advantage over
Leumi and it seems the overall risk in its balance sheet -
credit portfolio together with exposure to bonds in foreign
banks and investments in shares of (non-banking) companies - is
lower than that of Leumi," Klingman said.
Deutsche Bank analyst Dan Harverd said there were several
positive surprises in Hapoalim's report including a 3 percent
increase in core net interest income and strong fee income,
including a pick-up in securities and foreign trade activity.
"The bank reported a quarterly return on equity (ROE) of
11.3 percent whereas the consensus expectation was for single
digit ROE in 2012, suggesting potential for earnings upgrades
following (the) results," Harverd said.
"The overall impression is of a typical mid-cycle quarter
with profitability levels representative of the long term," said
Harverd, who rates Hapoalim "buy".
Hapoalim's shares were up 1.8 percent to 12.59 shekels in
afternoon trade.
EARNINGS VOLATILITY
One of the main areas of focus for Israeli banks in 2012 and
2013 will be regulation. Israel's banking regulator issued
guidelines that banks have to raise their core capital ratio to
9 percent by the end of 2014 as part of Basel III standards.
Hapoalim, which has a core Tier 1 ratio of 8.2 percent, is
"well on course to get to the 9.0 percent target ahead of the
year-end 2014 deadline," Citi analyst Michael Klahr said.
Leumi, which had a core Tier I ratio of 8.28 percent, saw
its net profit fall 22 percent to 431 million shekels compared
with 375 million forecast. Expenses relating to credit losses
amounted to 225 million shekels, below expectations.
Harverd called Leumi's results "solid" but said that once
again the profitability gap versus Hapoalim was underscored with
ROE weak at 7.5 percent.
"Leumi's holdings in non-banking corporations had a negative
impact on results calling into question again the wisdom of the
strategy, in our view," he said.
There was a 59 million shekel charge for its investment in
mobile phone operator Partner Communications and a 48
million shekel loss from its stake in Israel Corp.
"It is not so much the losses that bother us ... more the
volatility to earnings that arises from non-banking earnings,"
Harverd said.
The quality of Leumi's credit portfolio remains high while
the level of diversification has increased, he said.
Leumi shares were up 1.5 percent to 9.86 shekels.ž
Israel Discount Bank, the country's third-largest
bank, beat forecasts with an 11 percent fall in quarterly profit
to 278 million shekels, above a Reuters poll consensus of 194
million. Its shares gained 1.9 percent to 4.28 shekels.
($1 = 3.88 shekels)
(Additional reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)