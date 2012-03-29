* Hapoalim Q4 profit 672 mln shekels vs 428 mln forecast
* Leumi Q4 profit 618 mln shekels vs 365 mln forecast
* Analysts see regulatory environment as key focus in 2012
By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV, March 29 Israel's top banks are braced
for a difficult 2012 due to slowing economic growth, weak
financial markets, a tougher real estate market and increasing
tensions with Iran and Arab neighbours.
"These factors will continue to overshadow our economic
environment in the near future and they do not make it easy for
the activities of the Israeli banking system and Leumi in
particular," said David Brodet, chairman of Leumi,
Israel's largest bank in terms of assets.
Israel's economy is projected to grow 3.1 percent this year
after a 4.7 percent spurt in 2011, due to a slower rise in
exports to its two top trading partners, Europe and the United
States. Home sales have slowed after a boom the last few years
while the Tel Aviv stock market has lagged global exchanges.
"2012 will be a test for the Israeli economy. In addition to
the global risks threatening us externally, this time we must
cope with very substantial risks at home," said Zion Kenan, CEO
of Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank by market value and
outstanding credit.
"In addition to the complex geopolitics, several risks must
be added from the domestic economy: the continuing freeze in the
housing market, the difficulties of some businesses to recycle
debt and the significant slowdown in trading volumes on the
bourse," he told a news conference.
Hapoalim on Thursday reported a 6 percent fall in
fourth-quarter profit to 672 million shekels ($180 million) that
beat expectations of 428 million shekels in a Reuters poll.
Profit narrowed due to a jump in credit loss charges to 363
million shekels from a very low 100 million a year earlier.
"One of the main areas of focus in 2012 and 2013 will be the
regulatory environment," said Dan Harverd, an analyst at
Deutsche Bank.
BASEL III
Israel's banking regulator issued guidelines that banks have
to raise their core capital ratio to 9 percent by the end of
2014 as part of Basel III standards, while Leumi and Hapoalim
have to meet a 10 percent ratio by the end of 2016.
Leumi, which recorded a Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk
assets of 8.07 percent in 2011, said it was studying the new
directives and "intends to make the prerequisite preparations in
order to comply with the requirements that are prescribed."
Hapoalim, with a core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 7.9
percent, said it was also studying the new requirement. Chairman
Yair Seroussi told reporters that after it receives Bank of
Israel approval it will present a new plan that will enable it
to increase its capital adequacy ratio and down the line also
distribute a dividend.
Israeli banks had held off from issuing dividends until the
banking regulator issued new capital guidelines. Banks will be
allowed to distribute dividends as long as doing so does not
negatively impact their ability to meet the new requirements.
Darren Shaw, an analyst at UBS, said prior to the new
directives the banks had suffered from low liquidity.
"There was a bit of buying but there was not a huge amount
of demand," he said. "It seems like the regulatory cloud has
been lifted on the banks."
Shaw, who rates Hapoalim as "neutral" and Leumi a "buy",
said that while banking officials were pessimistic he was more
upbeat on 2012.
Leumi's quarterly net profit rose 25 percent to 618 million
shekels compared with a forecast for 365 million in a Reuters
poll. Profit was boosted by tax income of 246 million shekels as
a result of legislative amendments. It had a tax expense of 376
million shekels in the fourth quarter of 2010.
Bank leaders criticised the government for starting to enact
a host of populist-inspired regulations following mass protests
against the high cost of living, saying a wave of new
regulations could harm businesses during economic uncertainty.
The Tel Aviv banking index was down 2.1 percent
in afternoon trading, with Hapoalim 2.5 percent lower and Leumi
posting a 1.9 percent drop.
In May, Leumi Chief Executive Galia Maor will retire after
17 years. Leumi, which is Israel's only bank without a
controlling shareholder, also said it would open a
representative office in Shanghai.
On Wednesday, Israel Discount Bank, the country's
third-largest bank, beat forecasts with a 70 percent jump in
quarterly profit, mainly due to sharply lower taxes and a drop
in operating costs and expenses for credit losses.
($1 = 3.74 shekels)
(Editing by Mark Potter)