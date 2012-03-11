JERUSALEM, March 11 Israel's Bank Hapoalim
and three smaller banks will provide up to 4.25
billion shekels ($1.1 billion) for a government fund that grants
credit to small and medium-sized businesses, the Industry and
Trade Ministry said on Sunday.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest commercial lender, and
Mizrahi-Tefahot, the country's fourth-largest bank,
will each supply credit of 1.4 billion shekels.
Mercantile-Discount and Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal will supply the
rest, the ministry said in a statement.
Mercantile is a unit of Israel Discount Bank,
Israel's third-largest bank, while Otsar Ha-Hayal is a
subsidiary of the First International Bank of Israel,
the fifth largest bank.
The ministry noted the amount of credit available in the
fund has now risen by 40 percent from 3 billion shekels.
Companies can apply for loans guaranteed by the government's
fund starting on April 4. The fund will operate for four years.
($1 = 3.81 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Hulmes)