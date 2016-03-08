* Government plans to split banks from credit card companies
* Finance minister wants to supervise new card firms
* Proposals provoke row with central bank
* Kahlon denies banking system's stability at risk
* Top 3 banks control 73 pct of Israel's credit supply
By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV, March 8 Israeli Finance Minister Moshe
Kahlon took the job promising consumers to cut the cost of
banking, just as he once did for mobile phones. His drive to
spur competition, however, has provoked a row with the central
bank and raised questions over the future stability of the
financial system.
Kahlon's campaign to lower fees and borrowing costs for
Israelis began as a plan to force the top two banks to sell
their credit card operations.
Now it includes more drastic steps, such as preventing the
two banks - and possibly others - from issuing credit cards at
all and removing some of the central bank's supervisory powers.
The resulting dispute between Kahlon and Bank of Israel
Governor Karnit Flug is causing unease on financial markets.
Critics say the reform will do nothing to create more
competition and could instead harm Israel's banks, which
weathered the global financial crisis well thanks partly to
close cooperation between the finance ministry and the central
bank - something which now seems in short supply.
Such opponents argue that should the banks have to sell
their profitable credit card businesses, they will face unfair
competition from the less-tightly regulated card companies which
might be tempted to flood the market with cheap lending,
creating a credit bubble.
Bank of Israel officials privately warn of the danger of the
banking system being destabilised, but Kahlon rejects the
notion, worrying more about consumers' welfare.
"There is no danger to the banks' stability. They profit
when they are sleeping and shaving," he said after Israel's top
five banks reported last week a combined $2 billion in profits
for 2015. "All the time we are scared the banks will collapse
but in the meantime, citizens collapse."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose main concern is
preserving a fragile coalition that hinges on Kahlon's centrist
Kulanu party, has remained silent.
BACKED INTO A CORNER
Kahlon gained popularity after a wave of protests against
the high cost of living in 2011. As then communications
minister, he brought in new mobile phone operators which
introduced rock bottom rates for calls.
He became finance minister last year after his party won 10
seats in parliament, promising to lower housing costs and shake
up banking, which is dominated by Hapoalim, Leumi
and Discount. Together, they control 73
percent of the country's credit.
Flug became the Bank of Israel's first female governor in
2013, replacing Stanley Fischer who led the central bank through
the global crisis and is now vice chairman of the U.S. Federal
Reserve. However, Netanyahu appointed her only after two other
candidates had pulled out.
Initially she supported the plan to require Hapoalim and
Leumi to sell their credit card businesses. But as
more details of the plan emerged, industry sources said she felt
she had been backed into a corner.
In particular, she opposes Kahlon's proposal to set up a new
authority within his ministry to supervise credit card firms.
"The transfer of supervision over these companies from the
Bank of Israel to a regulator with a different focus and
different expertise raises a real concern that the damage from
separating the credit card companies will be greater than the
benefit," she said in a speech.
"It is also important that an apolitical entity, which is
not measured according to its day-to-day popularity, will have
responsibility for maintaining stability."
She also opposes forcing Discount and the No. 5 bank, First
International, to sell their joint credit card unit, a
move Kahlon is considering.
Flug's deputy, Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg, said there was no
economic rationale behind preventing banks from issuing credit
cards, while there was no "smoking gun" showing credit interest
margins were too high.
DEEP RIFT
Uncertainty over the reform has contributed to a sharp fall
in the share prices of Hapoalim and Leumi, which have lost 14
percent and 23 percent respectively since August.
Yair Seroussi, chairman of Hapoalim, Israel's leading bank,
said he could not recall such a big disagreement between an
Israeli finance minister and central bank governor.
"The implications of this rift go beyond personal matters,"
Seroussi told Reuters, noting that cooperation between the two
institutions helped the Israeli economy to navigate the 2008
crisis successfully.
A source close to the Finance Ministry said Flug's problem
with Kahlon was a matter of retaining power. "They had all the
power all the years of the Stanley Fischer period and now
someone is ... challenging their authority," the source said.
However, a source close to the central bank said Flug is
trying to protect the financial system and blamed Kahlon for
turning banking reform into a political issue.
A spokesman for Netanyahu declined to comment.
Flug and the banks contend that Israel's banking system has
become much more competitive in recent years. Credit to
consumers and small businesses has grown by over 10 percent
annually in the past few years. The ratio of consumer credit to
GDP in Israel is similar to that in the United States and higher
than in Britain, France and the Netherlands.
Average annual interest on credit cards, at 7.6 percent, is
low in comparison with other countries.
Preventing banks from setting up new credit card businesses
after they sell their current operations will leave only three
players in the market, Flug, bankers and economists point out.
"I believe that the proposal to separate the credit card
companies from the banks could damage competition and may create
an economic distortion," Seroussi said.
Such distortions could include a credit bubble. "If you can
take loans with much less tight control you will have a huge
amount of consumer credit, which could blow up," said Micha
Goldberg, banking analyst with Excellence Nessuah.
A report prepared for Hapoalim by U.S. economic consulting
firm Compass Lexecon called mandatory ownership separation "a
drastic measure" and a ban on the issuance of cards by the banks
"drastic intervention".
It said the proposals would fail to achieve their objective:
"We expect that by their very restrictive nature they will tend
to reduce and constrain competition."
BUYERS BEWARE
In the United States and Britain, credit cardholders
frequently pay off only the minimum amount monthly, meaning they
run up sizeable interest costs on their balances.
By contrast, many Israelis pay off their entire card bills
each month, getting interest-free but only short-term credit.
They do, however, pay interest on overdrafts in their bank
accounts, whose limit is typically linked to a customer's
salary, which averages 9,500 shekels ($2,429) a month.
Citi analyst Michael Klahr said there was an opportunity for
growth in Israeli credit-card credit, which at nearly $2 billion
in the first nine months of 2015 is only 6 percent of
non-mortgage consumer credit. He noted there are 7 million
active cards in Israel, equal to an 83 percent penetration rate.
But potential buyers of the credit card businesses, he said,
"will be wary of buying into a sector that has been at the
centre of this cost-of-living debate, and where regulation and
business economics can change almost overnight at the behest of
politicians."
Credit cards account for about 12 percent of banks' profits,
mostly from customer and merchant fees rather than credit and
financing. Goldberg estimated that if banks can retain part of
their operations, such as distribution or clearance, than the
loss to earnings will be 8 percent to 9 percent.
But the long-term implications are greater, he said, noting
credit cards can be developed into a regular banking business,
which is what the finance minister would like. This could lead
to unfair competition as regulation will be less strict and
capital requirements will be lower.
Goldberg noted that issues that really matter to consumers
such as high costs for housing and cars are difficult to solve
but as a politician Kahlon must have accomplishments to present
to voters. The banks are "an easy way out", he said.
