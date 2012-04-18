* Controlling shareholder needs 30 pct for large banks
* Medium banks need 40 pct, small banks 50.1 pct
JERUSALEM, April 18 Israeli regulators on
Wednesday issued draft guidelines that would require controlling
shareholders of banks to own at least 30 percent of outstanding
shares.
In a joint document from the Bank of Israel and Finance
Ministry, controlling shareholders of Israel's largest banks -
Hapoalim and Leumi - would have to own more
than 30 percent.
For medium-sized banks such as Mizrahi-Tefahot and
First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), it would be
at least 40 percent and 50.1 percent for small banks.
Israel's third-largest bank, Discount, would fall
between 30 and 40 percent, a central bank spokesman said, noting
that this is the first time requirements have been issued.
Leumi, Israel's largest bank by assets, currently does not
have a controlling shareholder. Some 84.4 percent of the bank is
traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Businessman Shlomo Eliahu
holds 9.59 percent while the Israeli government owns 6.03
percent, although the state is seeking to sell its stake.
Eliahu has sought to buy control of Leumi. Last month, he
agreed to buy a 69.1 percent stake in Migdal Insurance
for $1.1 billion from Italy's Generali.
Rival Hapoalim, the largest bank in terms of market value
and outstanding credit, is 20.2 percent owned by Arison
Holdings, while 70.5 percent is floated. The central bank said
it will not require Arison to raise its stake to at least 30
percent.
Dividends will not be allowed from profits made as a result
of the sale of banks' major assets for five years from the
acquisition of control.
The public will have 30 days to respond to the directives,
part of a host of other requirements relating to buying and
selling controlling stakes, and then regulators will issue final
guidelines.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by James Jukwey)