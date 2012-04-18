* Controlling shareholder needs 30 pct for large banks

* Medium banks need 40 pct, small banks 50.1 pct

JERUSALEM, April 18 Israeli regulators on Wednesday issued draft guidelines that would require controlling shareholders of banks to own at least 30 percent of outstanding shares.

In a joint document from the Bank of Israel and Finance Ministry, controlling shareholders of Israel's largest banks - Hapoalim and Leumi - would have to own more than 30 percent.

For medium-sized banks such as Mizrahi-Tefahot and First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), it would be at least 40 percent and 50.1 percent for small banks.

Israel's third-largest bank, Discount, would fall between 30 and 40 percent, a central bank spokesman said, noting that this is the first time requirements have been issued.

Leumi, Israel's largest bank by assets, currently does not have a controlling shareholder. Some 84.4 percent of the bank is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Businessman Shlomo Eliahu holds 9.59 percent while the Israeli government owns 6.03 percent, although the state is seeking to sell its stake.

Eliahu has sought to buy control of Leumi. Last month, he agreed to buy a 69.1 percent stake in Migdal Insurance for $1.1 billion from Italy's Generali.

Rival Hapoalim, the largest bank in terms of market value and outstanding credit, is 20.2 percent owned by Arison Holdings, while 70.5 percent is floated. The central bank said it will not require Arison to raise its stake to at least 30 percent.

Dividends will not be allowed from profits made as a result of the sale of banks' major assets for five years from the acquisition of control.

The public will have 30 days to respond to the directives, part of a host of other requirements relating to buying and selling controlling stakes, and then regulators will issue final guidelines. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by James Jukwey)