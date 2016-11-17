JERUSALEM Nov 17 Israel's banking regulator
instructed the country's two largest lenders to make changes to
the composition of the boards of their credit card units ahead
of a reform aimed at increasing competition.
As part of the draft law, Bank Hapoalim and Bank
Leumi must divest from their existing credit card
units -- IsraCard and LeumiCard -- although they will still be
allowed to issue credit cards.
"The transition period until the separation creates a
potential for built-in conflicts of interest between the banks
and the credit card companies, which may place the directors of
the credit card companies who also serve as senior officers of
the parent companies in a problematic situation," the Bank of
Israel said on Thursday.
"The objective of the guidelines regarding the changes to be
made in the composition of the board of directors is to reduce
this potential," it said.
The chairman of the board of directors of the credit card
arm may not be an officer or employee of the bank. Similarly,
directors of the credit card company that have been appointed by
the bank may not also be members of the bank's management or
officers of the bank, according to the new directives.
The banks must take those steps by March 31, 2017.
Israel's cabinet has approved legislation aimed at loosening
the grip of the country's banks on the credit supply market and
opening it to more competition to make the cost of credit
cheaper for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses.
Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug, however, has warned
that allowing new lenders could lead to a rapid expansion of
credit to households.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)