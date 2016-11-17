JERUSALEM Nov 17 Israel's banking regulator instructed the country's two largest lenders to make changes to the composition of the boards of their credit card units ahead of a reform aimed at increasing competition.

As part of the draft law, Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi must divest from their existing credit card units -- IsraCard and LeumiCard -- although they will still be allowed to issue credit cards.

"The transition period until the separation creates a potential for built-in conflicts of interest between the banks and the credit card companies, which may place the directors of the credit card companies who also serve as senior officers of the parent companies in a problematic situation," the Bank of Israel said on Thursday.

"The objective of the guidelines regarding the changes to be made in the composition of the board of directors is to reduce this potential," it said.

The chairman of the board of directors of the credit card arm may not be an officer or employee of the bank. Similarly, directors of the credit card company that have been appointed by the bank may not also be members of the bank's management or officers of the bank, according to the new directives.

The banks must take those steps by March 31, 2017.

Israel's cabinet has approved legislation aimed at loosening the grip of the country's banks on the credit supply market and opening it to more competition to make the cost of credit cheaper for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses.

Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug, however, has warned that allowing new lenders could lead to a rapid expansion of credit to households. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)