JERUSALEM Dec 28 Israel's banking regulator
said it will require banks to boost efficiency, mainly through
cutting staff, as a means to lower the cost of banking services
to households and small businesses.
Under draft guidelines published on Monday, the Bank of
Israel's Supervisor of Banks said banks will need to establish a
long-term plan to increase efficiency, with well-defined goals.
In return the regulator may show leniency in capital adequacy
requirements.
The regulator's new guidelines will make it easier to carry
out voluntary retirement and other cost reduction programmes,
banking supervisor Hedva Bar said.
"Various banking system performance indices show a markedly
low level of efficiency for banks in Israel, compared with the
rest of the world," the Bank of Israel said.
According to the regulator, Israel's banks -- whose workers'
unions are strong -- have an efficiency ratio of expenses to
income of 70.2 - 10 points more than the OECD and Western
European averages. Some Israeli banks have a ratio as much as
80.6, it said.
