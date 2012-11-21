JERUSALEM Nov 21 Leader Capital Markets raised its recommendation for Leumi, Israel's second largest bank, to "buy" from "outperform" and increased its price targets for all five large Israeli banks, saying the sector was cheap ahead of third-quarter earnings.

Analyst Alon Glazer in a report on Wednesday raised Leumi's target to 15.5 shekels from 14.0.

He also raised the target prices for:

-- Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, to 18.5 shekels from 16.5 shekels. "Buy" rating maintained.

-- Israel Discount Bank, the third largest, to 7.0 shekels from 6.2. "Buy" rating maintained.

-- Mizrahi Tefahot, the fourth largest, to 45.0 shekels from 42.0. "Buy" rating maintained.

-- First International Bank of Israel, the fifth largest, to 53.0 shekels from 45.0. "Outperform" rating maintained.

In Tel Aviv trading, Hapoalim closed at 15.42 shekels, Leumi ended at 12.50 shekels, Discount at 5.37 shekels, Mizrahi Tefahot at 36.59 shekels and First International at 46.29 shekels.

($1 = 3.90 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)