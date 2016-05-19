* Hapoalim Q1 profit 674 mln shekels vs 717.5 mln forecast

* Leumi profit 459 mln shekels vs 531 mln forecast

* Discount profit 179 mln shekels vs 179 mln forecast

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, May 19 Israel's top banks fell short of earnings forecasts in the first quarter, hit by one-off costs due to corporate tax rate changes.

Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, had a one-time tax cost of 114 million shekels ($30 million), while the changes cost its biggest rival Leumi 122 million shekels.

As a result of a reduction in Israel's corporate tax rate to 25 percent from 26.5 percent, its banks had to reduce the value of deferred tax assets on their books in the first quarter.

This meant quarterly net profit fell to 674 million shekels at Hapoalim, down from 808 million a year earlier and below expectations of 717.5 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Lower income from capital market activity also weighed on Hapoalim's profit as fees and other income fell to 1.34 billion shekels from 1.38 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Despite negative inflation and rock bottom interest rates, net financing income rose as the bank increased the more profitable areas of its loan book - the retail, small business and middle market segments - while cutting big corporate loans.

Hapoalim declared a 135 million shekel quarterly dividend, in line with its policy of paying out 20 percent of profit.

Leumi earned 459 million shekels, down from 1.18 billion a year earlier, when it had a significant boost from the sale of sizeable stakes in two Israeli companies.

It was expected to earn 531 million shekels during the first quarter, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Hapoalim's shares were 0.8 percent lower at 19.1 shekels and are down 6 percent since hitting a year high in January.

Leumi shares were down 0.6 percent at 13.78 shekels and have lost 4.5 percent since hitting a year high a month ago.

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner has a 22 shekel price target for Hapoalim, but despite a 15 percent upside potential has an "underweight" rating, citing the overhang of a potential fine from a U.S. tax evasion probe into the bank's activity with American clients.

"This impacts efficient capital planning and might put pressure on the stock," Rosner said.

He has a 17 shekel target for Leumi, which is his top pick in the industry due to strong progress it has made on capital.

Israel's third-largest bank, Discount, earned 179 million shekels, down from 252 million shekels a year earlier and in line with analysts' average forecast. It recorded a one-time tax expense of 50 million shekels in the quarter. ($1 = 3.8450 shekels) (Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alexander Smith)