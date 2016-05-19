* Hapoalim Q1 profit 674 mln shekels vs 717.5 mln forecast
* Leumi profit 459 mln shekels vs 531 mln forecast
* Discount profit 179 mln shekels vs 179 mln forecast
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, May 19 Israel's top banks fell short
of earnings forecasts in the first quarter, hit by one-off costs
due to corporate tax rate changes.
Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, had a one-time
tax cost of 114 million shekels ($30 million), while the changes
cost its biggest rival Leumi 122 million shekels.
As a result of a reduction in Israel's corporate tax rate to
25 percent from 26.5 percent, its banks had to reduce the value
of deferred tax assets on their books in the first quarter.
This meant quarterly net profit fell to 674 million shekels
at Hapoalim, down from 808 million a year earlier and below
expectations of 717.5 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Lower income from capital market activity also weighed on
Hapoalim's profit as fees and other income fell to 1.34 billion
shekels from 1.38 billion during the same period a year earlier.
Despite negative inflation and rock bottom interest rates,
net financing income rose as the bank increased the more
profitable areas of its loan book - the retail, small business
and middle market segments - while cutting big corporate loans.
Hapoalim declared a 135 million shekel quarterly dividend,
in line with its policy of paying out 20 percent of profit.
Leumi earned 459 million shekels, down from 1.18 billion a
year earlier, when it had a significant boost from the sale of
sizeable stakes in two Israeli companies.
It was expected to earn 531 million shekels during the first
quarter, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Hapoalim's shares were 0.8 percent lower at 19.1 shekels and
are down 6 percent since hitting a year high in January.
Leumi shares were down 0.6 percent at 13.78 shekels and have
lost 4.5 percent since hitting a year high a month ago.
Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner has a 22 shekel price target
for Hapoalim, but despite a 15 percent upside potential has an
"underweight" rating, citing the overhang of a potential fine
from a U.S. tax evasion probe into the bank's activity with
American clients.
"This impacts efficient capital planning and might put
pressure on the stock," Rosner said.
He has a 17 shekel target for Leumi, which is his top pick
in the industry due to strong progress it has made on capital.
Israel's third-largest bank, Discount, earned 179
million shekels, down from 252 million shekels a year earlier
and in line with analysts' average forecast. It recorded a
one-time tax expense of 50 million shekels in the quarter.
($1 = 3.8450 shekels)
(Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alexander
Smith)