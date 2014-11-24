* Leumi Q3 profit 677 mln shekels vs 649 mln forecast

* Hapoalim Q3 profit 740 mln shekels vs 726 mln forecast

* Leumi provisioned 476 mln shekels for U.S. tax probe in Q3

By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV, Nov 24 Israel's top two banks have posted quarterly profits above estimates, reflecting the benefits of reduced loans to large corporations and a focus on the more lucrative household and small- and mid-size business segments.

Earnings at Leumi were also flattered by a capital gain which helped offset a provision to settle a U.S. tax investigation, while market leader Hapoalim benefited from improved credit quality.

No. 2 lender Leumi said on Monday it earned 677 million shekels ($176 million) in the third quarter, compared with 555 million a year ago and a forecast of 649 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank, second to Hapoalim on measures including stock market value and assets, booked a profit of 331 million shekels from its 18 percent stake in conglomerate Israel Corp, which posted a gain from a debt settlement at its shipping unit Zim and from the sale of another unit.

Leumi has been negotiating with U.S. authorities for months and had said it was close to a deal to pay 950 million shekels to the U.S. Justice Department, an amount the bank set aside. But in October it said the penalty could be higher since New York State's regulator is also seeking a settlement.

It took another 476 million shekels in provisions in the third quarter.

Citi analyst Michael Klahr said the key question is whether U.S. tax investigation costs are complete, which would allow the bank to focus on accumulating capital, "with a view to the resumption of dividends, perhaps in the second half of 2015". He rates Leumi shares "buy".

Hapoalim earned 740 million shekels, up from 653 million a year earlier and above expectations of 726 million in a Reuters poll. It has posted the highest profit among Israel's banks for 16 straight quarters.

The bank's improved credit quality has enabled it to lower provisions against loan defaults, which fell to 80 million shekels in the quarter from 375 million.

Credit to retail customers rose 7.2 percent from the end of 2013, while mortgages grew 4.5 percent and credit to the small- and mid-size business segments each increased 7.8 percent.

Shares in Hapoalim, which will pay a 117 million shekel dividend for the quarter, were up 0.9 percent while Leumi gained 1.4 percent.

(1 US dollar = 3.8610 Israeli shekel) (Editing by David Holmes)