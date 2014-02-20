JERUSALEM Feb 20 Israel sold its remaining 0.97
percent stake in Bezeq, the country's largest telecoms
group, to an unnamed buyer for 150.7 million shekels ($43
million).
The Finance Ministry said on Thursday it sold 26.4 million
shares of Bezeq Israel Telecom at 5.707 shekels a share, a 0.3
percent premium to Bezeq's average share price in the last week.
The state had turned to institutional investors and received
six offers, it noted.
As part of a privatisation drive a decade ago, in 2005
Israel sold a controlling 30 percent stake in Bezeq - a former
government monopoly - for 4.2 billion shekels to a group led by
media mogul Haim Saban and private equity firm Apax Partners. In
2008, they raised their stake to 40.66 percent and began to sell
that stake a year later.
Bezeq is now owned by B Communications with a
30.90 percent stake while 69 percent is traded on the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange. Its shares rose 2 percent to 5.88 shekels on
Thursday.
($1 = 3.5075 Israeli shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)