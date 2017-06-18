TEL AVIV, June 18 Israel's cabinet on Sunday is
expected to approve a new law banning the sale of binary options
overseas by online trading firms based in Israel, a business
that has drawn broad international criticism over allegations of
illicit practices.
The proposed amendment to the country's securities law was
drawn up by the securities authority and other government
offices and will be submitted to the cabinet by Finance Minister
Moshe Kahlon.
After the cabinet it will head to parliament, where it is
expected to be fast-tracked, giving it priority over other
bills, a spokeswoman for the Israel Securities Authority said.
The draft law also prohibits any type of trading forum that
sells to overseas clients - even if they do not offer binary
options - without receiving a licence from the country where
clients reside.
Breaking the law will be punishable by up to two years in
prison and if money laundering is involved, punishment could
reach 10 years in prison.
Binary options involve placing a bet on whether the value of
a financial asset - a currency, commodity or stock - will rise
or fall in a fixed timeframe, sometimes as short as a minute.
Last year the ISA became the world's first regulator to
prohibit the risky transactions from being offered domestically
and its chairman, Shmuel Hauser, then sought an amendment to
give him power to target groups marketing them abroad as well.
