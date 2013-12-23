* First such attack in Israel in more than a year
* Bomb placed in bag left on commuter bus
(Adds U.S. State Department statement)
JERUSALEM Dec 22 A bomb that Israeli
authorities suspect was planted by Palestinian militants
exploded in a bus near Tel Aviv on Sunday after passengers were
evacuated, and police said no one was hurt.
No group claimed responsibility for the bombing. But Fawzi
Barhoum, a spokesman for the Islamist militant group Hamas, said
in a statement the blast was a "heroic action" in response to
what he termed the "continued crimes" of Israel's occupation of
land Palestinians seek for a state.
Photographs from the scene, in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat
Yam, showed the blast blew out the vehicle's windows.
"There were about 12 passengers on the bus. The driver
stopped immediately when he was alerted to a suspicious object.
It was a bag on the back bench, and he immediately ordered
everyone off," Eitan Fixman, a spokesman for the Dan bus
company, was quoted as saying on the YNet news site.
"We confirm the explosion on the bus today was a terror
attack, based on assessments and evidence gathered at the
scene," said Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld, referring
to suspected Palestinian militants.
Police had set up roadblocks at entrances to the occupied
West Bank and were searching cars for the perpetrators.
It was the first such incident since Israeli-Palestinian
peace talks - which have shown few signs of progress - resumed
in July.
"We strongly condemn the bombing of a bus near Tel Aviv
today. Our thoughts are with those affected and with the Israeli
people at this time," U.S. State Department spokesperson, Jen
Psaki, said in a statement on Sunday.
"Violent acts targeting civilians are deplorable. We
reaffirm our unshakable bond with Israel and our solidarity with
the Israeli people."
Violence in the West Bank has increased in recent months,
and at least 19 Palestinians and four Israelis have been killed
in the occupied territory since the negotiations got under way
after a three-year break.
Rosenfeld said one of its bomb experts was examining the
explosive "from a distance" when the bag blew up. He was taken
to hospital for observation but was not listed as injured.
One of the passengers on the bus had alerted others to the
bag, prompting them to leave the bus before the explosion, he
said.
Israeli media reports said one person was slightly hurt.
The last time a bomb exploded on an Israeli bus was in
November 2012, when 15 people were wounded near the Defence
Ministry compound in Tel Aviv. An Israeli Arab pleaded guilty
earlier this month to planting the bomb and said it was for
political reasons.
(Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Additional reporting by Nidal
al-Mughrabi in Gaza and; Ori Lewis and Allyn Fisher-Ilan in
Jerusalem; Editing by Andrew Roche and Sonya Hepinstall)