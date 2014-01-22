LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The State of Israel has begun marketing a 10-year euro bond at mid swaps plus 95bp area.

The sovereign, rated A1/A+/A, is expected to price the benchmark-sized deal later on Wednesday.

Barlcays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers)