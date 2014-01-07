LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The State of Israel, rated A1/A+/A, has hired Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to lead the issuance of a new international bond, according to market sources.

The new issue is likely to be denominated in euros, the sources said. The timing of the new deal is still to be determined.

The three banks declined to comment.

The sovereign was last in the international capital markets in January of last year, when it raised USD2bn through a dual-tranche offering of 10.5- and 30-year bonds.

It last tapped the euro market in March 2010, with a EUR1.5bn 10-year issue. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)