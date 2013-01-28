LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - Israel (A1/A+/A+) has revised guidance for its long 10-year bond to Treasuries plus 125bp (plus or minus 5bp) and to Treasuries plus 145bp area (plus or minus 5bp) for a 30-year note, according to a lead.

Initial guidance was 135bp area for the shorter note and 155bp area for the longer.

Books are now subject on the deal, with the order book in excess of USD10bn across both tranches, the lead said. Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the leads.

