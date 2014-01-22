BRIEF-Singapore Exchange posts 7 pct fall in Q3 net profit to S$83 mln
* Interim dividend per share 5 cents, unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The State of Israel is set to raise EUR1.5bn through its upcoming 10-year bond issue, for which it has set a final spread of 90bp over mid-swaps, according to market sources.
Final terms came at the tight end of the revised guidance of 90bp-95bp over, and inside initial price thoughts of 95bp area.
The sovereign, rated A1/A+/A, is expected to price the transaction later on Wednesday.
Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the deal.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Q1 sales of 1.061 million euros (previous year: 670,000 euros), EBITDA of 684,000 euros (463,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9290 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)