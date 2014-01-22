BRIEF-UK's Ofcom sets out plans for improving access to Openreach's infrastructure
* Set out detailed plans for improving access to openreach's infrastructure, making it cheaper and easier for competing providers to connect
LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The State of Israel has received orders worth around EUR5.75bn for its planned issuance of a EUR1.5bn 10-year bond, according to market sources.
The sovereign set a final spread of 90bp over mid-swaps for the new issue, which is expected to price later on Wednesday.
Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the deal.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, April 20 (Fitch) The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) updated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) framework could suggest a greater willingness to take regulatory action to address problems at struggling banks, but its implementation is only likely to be effective if it is matched by credible plans to address banks' significant asset quality issues and capital shortages, says Fitch Ratings. The RBI has tightened the thresho