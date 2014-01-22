LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The State of Israel has received orders worth around EUR5.75bn for its planned issuance of a EUR1.5bn 10-year bond, according to market sources.

The sovereign set a final spread of 90bp over mid-swaps for the new issue, which is expected to price later on Wednesday.

Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the deal.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)