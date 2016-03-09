LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Israel has opened books on a US dollar dual-tranche offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign is marketing a benchmark-sized 10-year bond at 120bp area over Treasuries. It is also reopening its January 2043 notes at plus 165bp area.

The SEC-registered bonds are today's business. Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers.

Israel is rated A1 by Moody's, A+ by Standard & Poor's and A by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)