Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Israel has opened books on a US dollar dual-tranche offering, according to a lead.
The sovereign is marketing a benchmark-sized 10-year bond at 120bp area over Treasuries. It is also reopening its January 2043 notes at plus 165bp area.
The SEC-registered bonds are today's business. Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers.
Israel is rated A1 by Moody's, A+ by Standard & Poor's and A by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.