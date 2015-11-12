LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - Officials representing the State of Israel are to meet investors in Europe as part of the government's marketing efforts in the international capital markets, according to a lead.

Meetings will take place in London on November 23; London, Munich and Frankfurt on November 24; and Frankfurt on November 25.

Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs will be arranging the meetings. Israel is rated A1 by Moody's, A+ by Standard & Poor's and A by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)