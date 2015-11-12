BRIEF-Bookrunner says Belgian State to dispose 31.2 mln shares in BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says the Belgian State, via the federal holding and investment company, announces its intention to dispose of 31,2 million shares of BNP Paribas
LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - Officials representing the State of Israel are to meet investors in Europe as part of the government's marketing efforts in the international capital markets, according to a lead.
Meetings will take place in London on November 23; London, Munich and Frankfurt on November 24; and Frankfurt on November 25.
Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs will be arranging the meetings. Israel is rated A1 by Moody's, A+ by Standard & Poor's and A by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.