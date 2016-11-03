BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
JERUSALEM Nov 3 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange's (TASE) board has appointed Itai Ben-Zeev as chief executive officer starting in 2017, the bourse said on Thursday.
Ben-Zeev, 41, will replace Yossi Beinart, who in September said he would resign following a leave of absence due to illness. Gal Landau-Yaari has been acting CEO since and will stay on through the end of the year.
Ben-Zeev was head of Bank Leumi's capital markets division and has worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Israel and London.
The TASE has been battling a drop in trading volume and company listings.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing