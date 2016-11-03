(Adds details, chairman's comment)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Nov 3 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange's
(TASE) board has appointed Itai Ben-Zeev as chief executive
starting in 2017, the bourse said on Thursday, as it tries to
fix a breakdown in management relations.
Ben-Zeev, 41, will replace Yossi Beinart who told the Globes
financial newspaper last month that his relationship with board
chairman Amnon Neubach was "tense and unbearable".
The TASE has been battling a drop in trading volume and
company listings and that, according to Israeli media, has
caused friction between management and the board's chairman.
Ben-Zeev joins from Bank Leumi where he was head
of its capital markets division and had responsibility for the
bank's proprietary portfolio trading totalling 120 billion
shekels ($31.5 billion). He has also worked at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch in Israel and London.
Neubach on Thursday said he will act as a non-executive
chairman by the end of the first quarter of 2017, focusing
solely on managing the board and that there will be "clear
lines" of power between him and the incoming CEO.
"Ben-Zeev brings the qualities and experience needed to
successfully deal with the many challenges facing us, among them
... repairing relations with the workers and their committee and
setting strategic targets for the coming years," Neubach said.
Gal Landau-Yaari will stay on as acting CEO through the end
of the year. Beinart has been on a leave of absence due to
illness and announced in September that he would resign.
The TASE is in the process of a demutualisation plan that
has already been approved by the bourse's members and Israel's
government and is awaiting parliamentary approval.
The plan aims to make the exchange more competitive, enable
it to better cooperate with foreign exchanges and end Israeli
banks' control over the exchange.
Trading volumes this year have averaged 1.25 billion shekels
($328 million) a day, down from 1.45 billion in 2015 and 2
billion in 2010. The number of companies listed on the bourse
has dropped by 200 over the past decade to 453 while there are
few public share offerings.
Securities regulator Shmuel Hauser has partly blamed the
bourse's woes on an anti-business environment in Israel as well
as hefty regulations that the agency is in the process of
easing.
($1 = 3.8138 shekels)
